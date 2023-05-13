If you take a shower like this you’re risking a lot: what you absolutely must avoid

Do you have this bad habit too? It will be the case to stop immediately, you’re risking big!

The shower is a daily ritual which, in addition to guaranteeing personal hygiene, represents a moment of relaxation and detachment from the stress of the day.

There are, however, some common habits during the shower that could be harmful to our health without even realizing it. Among these, the use of a sponge unexpectedly appears, a common habit to cleanse the skin but which hides several pitfalls that we could hardly have imagined. But then how should we behave to avoid putting our well-being at risk during the shower? There are some practical tips that will make a difference, here’s what.

Using the sponge can damage the skin and increase the risk of infections, the finding is staggering!

First of all, it is important to understand why using a sponge could be counterproductive or even risky for our health.

The answer lies precisely in the nature of the material itself, the spongein fact, is an object that tends to retain moisture, creating an environment conducive to the growth of bacteria and fungi. If you do not pay attention to the cleaning and maintenance of this accessory, therefore, you run the risk of spreading these microorganisms on the skin during the shower, increasing the possibility of skin infections and irritations.

To avoid this problem it is essential to pay attention to different aspects, such as that of replace the sponge with an exfoliating glove or a microfiber towel, which are easier to clean and dry. Alternatively, if you wish to continue using your sponge, it is essential to change it regularly, preferably every three to four weeks, and make sure you rinse it thoroughly after each use.

Another important practice is that of avoid excessive scrubbing of the skin with the spongeas this may remove too much dead skin cells and damage the skin’s protective layer. It is advisable to use delicate circular movements to promote correct exfoliation without damaging the skin and not to insist on the same spot for too long.

Another aspect to take into consideration to avoid the proliferation of bacteria concerns the drying of the sponge after use. A good practice is to wash it and store it in a dry and well-ventilated place, away from sources of humidity between one use and another.



With a little more foresight, therefore, you could also continue to use your beloved sponge, even if experts still advise you to stop doing it to ensure greater health of your skin.

