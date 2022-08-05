Compared to just 50 years ago we take a lot more medicine than our grandparents did and often we don’t even read the leaflet in which the information on the quantity correct to assume, the modalities or le timing.

Taking medications at the wrong time however, it can make the difference between a productive day and one in which we don’t even have the strength to make a coffee.

Many prescriptions, in fact, give drowsiness and among the most common side effects we include lalteration of our driving skills.

Medicines should not be taken for regulate blood pressure in the morning: it is in the evening that they should be taken because they allow a decrease that reduces the risk of heart failure and stroke.

Allergy sufferers may have to take the Diphenhydramine: is an antihistamine that often causes central nervous system depression, causing drowsiness and fatigue. It has a marked sedative effect and if it is taken during the day, the consequences on daily commitments are important.

Also there doxylamine is an antihistamine and is used for insomnia or in combination with vitamin B6 for the treatment or prevention of nausea and vomiting in pregnancy. May cause dizziness and disorientationso if you have to drive to work in the morning, stay away from this medicine.

Clearly also the melatonin it should not be taken in the morning: it serves to make us rest better and must be taken in the evening just before going to bed, otherwise we risk sleeping standing up in the office!

Same considerations for the tryptophan and valerianalso able to reconcile sleep and make us relax: in the morning, however, they are harmful and not even 10 liters of coffee would be enough to wake us up!

Separate speech instead for the statins: they have to fight high levels of LDL and if taken in the morning, their action loses strength as they occur cholesterol spikes during the night.