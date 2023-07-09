if you try it once then you will do it every night!

If you are looking for an easy way to get yourself care for your tired and stressed feet, a homemade natural foot bath could be the solution you are looking for. With suns few natural ingredientsyou can prepare a refreshing and revitalizing remedy for your feet. This treatment is an effective way to relieve painthe voltage and theunpleasant foot odor. Also, using natural products will ensure that you don’t expose your feet to the harmful chemicals found in conventional products.

Il bicarbonate it is an element that is never missing in homes, this is because it is used for so many things: washing surfaces, aiding digestion, disinfecting fruit, but not only. This is a remedy that can be very effective for as well take care of our skin and in particular our feet. Let’s find out how below baking soda can be used to make an unexpected home remedy for feet.

Everyone is putting baking soda on their feet: if you try it once then you’ll do it every night!

When it comes to physical well-being, it is proven that Baking soda can relieve your feetas it helps to relax by simply preparing a foot bath and soaking them for 10-15 minutes.

And homemade foot bath it is a cheap way to soothe tired, swollen feet. It can help treat body aches and dry skinas well as promoting relaxation. Depending on the ingredients, a footbath can have various benefits, moreover they are cheap and easy to make, since we often have everything we need available at home.

Foot baths can help:

soothe sore muscles moisturize dry skin promote relaxation

Baking Soda on Your Feet: The Ancient Home Remedy You’ll Make Again Every Night!

And baking soda foot bath can help relax your muscles, relax the nervous system, lighten the body e soothe swollen and aching feet. In fact, bicarbonate is able to act by donating lightness and freshness. Depending on your needs, you can decide whether to use hot or cold water.

Preparing the bicarbonate foot bath is very simple. In a basin it is necessary introduce a little cold water or a little hot water, pour a spoonful of baking soda, stir until dissolved and finally immerse your feet in the footbath up to the ankles. You should keep your feet submerged for at least 10 minutes to allow the properties of water and bicarbonate to act.

The treatment is even more effective if other herbs are added such as rosemary, lavender or tea tree oilThat increase the antibiotic action and give an excellent aroma to the feet, but also some lemon slices or a few spoonfuls of white vinegar. As for the fragrance, you can add some to the water with the baking soda drops of essential oil or the fragrance you prefer.

Another remedy is that instead of create a paste with a little water and baking soda and massage it on your feet. Or even to put directly of the baking soda on the feet and massage with wet hands. The bicarbonate coupled with a delicate massage will have a relaxing effect and will help relieve the symptoms of swollen and tired feet. Once the massage is done you can rinse with warm or cold water and dry well.

You will see that with these simple home remedies you will no longer suffer from swollen and aching feet. We recommend do it every night before going to sleep!

Doctor in Food and Nutrition Sciences

Author and founder of LaTuaDietaPersonalizzata.it. She graduated with honors in Food and Human Nutrition Sciences at the Second University of Naples and is an expert in health, nutrition and well-being.

Rate this article!

[Totali: 0 Media: 0]Tags: footbath, footbath with baking soda, natural foot bath, sore feet, swollen feet, smelly feet, tired feet, remedies, salute,

The information and services offered on the Latuadietapersonalizzata.it site do not constitute, directly or indirectly, a medical consultation, visit or diagnosis formulated by your own doctor. The information provided on the Latuadietapersonalizzata.it website aims to supplement and not replace the direct relationship between the patient and healthcare professionals. The products mentioned in the articles are reviewed for informational purposes: it is not possible in any way to guarantee certain results, the chances of success of any treatment vary from patient to patient.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

