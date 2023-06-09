Home » IF YOU WAKE UP LATE YOU EAT WORSE Food
Health

IF YOU WAKE UP LATE YOU EAT WORSE Food

by admin

Worst eating habits for those with an evening chronotype

Sleep habits also affect our diet. Indeed, a study by the University of Florence reveals that people with an evening chronotype – that is, those who prefer to stay up late and are more active in the second part of the day – have worse eating habits than those with a morning chronotype.
The research, led by Sofia Lotti, investigated the role of chronotype on body composition, eating habits and cardiometabolic risk parameters on a sample of 51 overweight and obese subjects, recruited at the clinical nutrition unit of Aou Careggi in Florence from March to April 2023. The sample consisted of 71% women and 29% men, mean age 50.3 ± 13.5 years. It turned out that 26% of the participants had an evening chronotype, 74% in the morning.
The analysis of … (Continue) read the 2nd page


