Not everyone knows that you should avoid drinking too much wine or beer. In fact, alcohol can be harmful to health in many ways. Now to say it is a recent study that found that drinking even a moderate amount of alcohol could age the brain faster.

A very recent study

In the July 2022 study, published in PLOS Medicine, the researchers collected data from 20,965 participants whose average age was 55. While 2.7% of the people involved did not drink alcohol, the remaining participants drank an average of 18 units each week. But what are 18 units? Translated they mean six large glasses of wine. If, on the other hand, we are referring to beer, it is good to know that 18 units correspond to seven and a half cans of your favorite beer. These quantities are therefore very dangerous when you want to keep your brain healthy.

Is alcohol bad for the brain?

“In the largest study to date, we found that drinking more than 7 units of alcohol per week is associated with iron buildup in the brain,” said Anya Topiwala of Oxford University, who led the study, for EurekAlert. ! The increase in iron in the brain is linked to much poorer cognitive performance. The accumulation of iron, in fact, could also be at the basis of the cognitive decline that is related to alcohol. The researchers found that alcohol consumption was associated with increased iron accumulation in that part of the brain that helps us perform cognitive and emotional functions and is also related to movement.

This is why having higher levels of iron in the ganglia of the nervous system leads to poorer measures of cognitive function. The brain is very sensitive to the changes that are usually caused by the metabolism of iron. This element when high in the brain causes so-called oxidative stress, which leads to neuronal damage and cell death. Tips for reducing alcohol When you want to reduce the amount of alcohol you drink to avoid brain aging, you should choose soft drinks.

Why always drink two glasses of water?

In addition to these drinks, you should drink a glass or two of water as it helps to curb excessive consumption, as well as avoiding drinking alcohol on an empty stomach. However, while people can generally replace their alcoholic beverages with non-alcoholic alternatives, those who suffer from alcohol addiction need to be very careful about trying them as they may increase the urge to drink alcohol. According to experts, the health consequences of alcohol consumption depend very much on the person, his health conditions and the drugs he takes. We must therefore avoid excessive drinking. If you notice that alcohol is causing problems in your life, it is advisable to contact your doctor. Your primary care physician can advise you on appropriate resources. If you don’t drink, don’t start drinking alcohol quickly.