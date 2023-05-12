If you want to know how shy you are, try this quiz: choose your favorite fruit and find out the results

With this test you can find out how high your shyness level is. Choose your favorite fruit from these three and read the result.

Berries are a category of fruit that grows naturally in wooded or mountainous areas. They include many different varieties, including strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, currants and gooseberries. These fruits are usually small, sweet, and juicy, and are often used in desserts, juices, ice cream, and other culinary preparations.

Berries are known for their high concentration of health-promoting antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium and magnesium. Furthermore, they are also rich in dietary fiber, which it can help improve digestion and maintain good gastrointestinal health. This type of fruit offers numerous health benefits due to their high concentration of antioxidant nutrients and dietary fiber.

Blackberries, Raspberries or Strawberries discover the results

Having reached this point, you will surely have in mind which fruit of the forest you prefer among the options we have given you, so it is time to reveal the results so that you can find out your level of shyness.

Blackberries are a type of fruit that grows on wild brambles, which are found in many parts of the world. They are commonly used in foods and drinks, such as fruit juices, jams, desserts and yogurts. If you have chosen this fruit then it means that you are shy and introverted. You don’t like being the center of attention and you have a temper reserved and gruff at the same time. The gaze of others intimidates you, but you are very generous with the people in your circle.

Even raspberries like blackberries grow on wild brambles. They are native to Europe, but are also grown in many other parts of the world. If you chose raspberry then you are a sociable person. You know be andsuberminent and cheerful, moreover you love the attention of others and you like to meet new people. You can’t be alone, so you tend to always have company. When you are alone you get bored and you lose all your energy.

Strawberries are the most consumed berry fruit due to their sweet and juicy taste. This fruit belongs to the Rosaceae family, meaning plants with flowers, which include many species of trees, shrubs and herbaceous plants. If you really chose strawberries then you are very shy and sensitive. Your soul is kind and you can empathize with everyone. Sometimes but you also show yourself a little sensitive and touchy. You love to hide away and only show up when you feel like it.