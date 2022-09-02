Two recently turned 60 e you want to live your life to the fullest? After reaching this fateful age it takes a lot of effort (and a lot of discipline) to be able to keep up to the maximum and improve your quality of life (andwhy not, to live long).

The important is eliminate bad habits and practice positive choices for the body and mind. Taking care of it is the first step to ensure its health, perhaps redesigning one’s habits a little opting for healthier and generally positive choices …

First of all, stop smoking: it is clear that a cigarette is often deeply relaxing but also a fatal risk. Smoking increases the risk of many chronic diseases, which are increasingly difficult to deal with as we age …

Furthermore, having a too sedentary lifestyle after the age of 60 contributes to greater heart health problemsloss of muscle mass and weakening of bones (but also weight gain and mood disorders). Move morein this case, it is the fundamental solution.

It is also fundamental stop making bad food decisions. Starting from sugar: its abuse can lead to mood disorders but also to consequences such as diabetes and general health problems. Therefore avoid sugary drinks, alcoholic drinks and even fruit juices!

Finally you have to pay attention to bone and joint healthExercise is fine but, if carried out intensively, it can lead to meniscus and cartilage problems which, as we age, begin to weaken. In short… better to choose less intensive exercises that lead to load less weight on the joints: your body will thank you!

And you, did you know this list of good habits to live long after the age of sixty? And how many do you carry on?