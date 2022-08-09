How to lose 5 kilos by walking? Can the method be pursued with physical activity alone or must the food intake also be balanced? You don’t need to jog for miles or lift weights to lose weight and stay healthy. Walking is one of the best and easiest ways to burn calories, boost metabolism, and improve health.

In fact, the WHO recommends adults to walk 10,000 steps a day for better health, which is about 8.6 kilometers. But if we actually want to lose weight, we should try walking for at least 30 minutes a day. This is the start of weight loss. We can also divide the walk into two 15-minute sessions and brisk walking. If we manage to increase the walking time and speed, we will first reach the goal we set ourselves.

How long does it take to walk to lose weight?

To lose one pound, you need to burn 3,500 calories. So if you want to lose 5 pounds, you need to burn 35,000 more calories. To put this in perspective, here are some examples. By walking 2 miles per day and eating normally, we can expect to lose around 5 pounds per month.

By walking twice as much a day and eating as usual we will be able to reach the 5-pound goal in two weeks or less. It always depends on whether we respect the travel times. week. It is clear that the more you walk, the more calories you burn and the more weight you lose. There is no need to walk any more than you can do.

Why is walking a great way to lose weight?

Walking is one of the best ways to lose weight and stay healthy. It does not require special equipment or a lot of time and can be practiced almost anywhere. In fact, walking can burn nearly as many calories as jogging, with a much lower risk of injury.

Plus, it’s more accessible and less expensive than other forms of exercise, making it a great option for people of all ages and fitness levels. It is also a low-impact activity that puts little strain on the joints, which makes it particularly suitable for older people or people with health problems. Walking can help improve overall health and reduce the risk of many diseases and conditions, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, high blood pressure, and some cancers.

What is the best way to lose weight by walking?

While any type of walking burns calories and improves health, you can further increase the number of calories you burn by walking at a faster pace. This can be done by walking faster or for longer. A moderate pace is about 1 kilometer per hour. A faster pace burns more calories, so try to walk as fast as possible without compromising your technique. We try to insert a path with a slight difference in height to strengthen muscles, breath and promote weight loss.

Here are some examples of different types of walking and how many calories they burn per hour: