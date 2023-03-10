We Germans love our bread. Alone 300 different varieties there is in this country. There are not only differences in taste, but also in quality. The wheat is also separated from the chaff in terms of nutrients. A new study shows that we should take a look at these more often in the future. The carbohydrate content is said to be decisive for whether we suffer from blood sugar fluctuations and ravenous hunger after eating – and whether the bread lands directly on our hips.

Every German consumes 58 kg of bread a year, which is almost five tons in a lifetime – provided we stay fit for a long time and reach an old age. The carbohydrate source is therefore one of the main components of our diet. The choice of the type of bread is of particular importance – not only for the taste, but also for our health.

High carbohydrate content leads to blood sugar fluctuations and cravings

Like the new one Study of the West German Diabetes and Health Center in Düsseldorf shows that the carbohydrate content of bread should be viewed particularly critically with regard to blood sugar levels. These release large amounts of insulin. The vital hormone is primarily used to smuggle sugar from carbohydrates (glucose) from the blood into the cells in order to use them there to generate energy. However, not every food has the same effect on blood sugar levels.

The so-called glycemic index gives an indication of how much a food affects blood sugar. Glucose is the reference value of 100, because it drives blood sugar up the fastest and most. All other carbohydrates are rated in relation to this. Nutrition experts call the “NDR“ the following values:

With a value of 95, bread is only just below glucose

Cornflakes have a value of 86 and

Apples are worth 36.

The value is particularly low for lentils and other legumes.

Large amounts of carbohydrates result in an increased release of insulin in the body, which can result in blood sugar fluctuations and feelings of hunger. The result: the appetite is not long in coming and we consume more calories than we actually need. A problem when losing weight is the goal. A permanently elevated insulin level can also promote insulin resistance and thus the development of various lifestyle diseases such as obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Study examines the effect of carbohydrates in bread

However, you don’t have to do without your beloved bread. As the scientists write in their research report, the effect described can be avoided with certain types of bread. As part of their investigations, they analyzed the eating habits of a total of 80 overweight subjects.

While half of the test persons consumed a low-carbohydrate bread for three months, the participants in the control group resorted to a wholemeal rye bread. Both types of bread had a similar calorie content. Participants were asked not to eat any other types of bread or to make any lifestyle changes. The rest of the diet and exercise behavior of the subjects remained the same.

The results of the study are amazing:

The participants who consumed the low-carb bread showed a decrease between -1.8 and -2.9 kilograms .

. On average, the participants in the control group only took between -0.1 and -1.2 kilograms ab.

ab. In addition, the proportion of participants with severe weight loss (≥ 1 kilogram) twice as large in the low-carb group as in the control group.

twice as large in the low-carb group as in the control group. Also the Body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference the first group had decreased significantly.

The conclusion of the scientists: Simply replacing so-called insulinogenic conventional bread with bread with a reduced carbohydrate content is enough to sustainably reduce weight and reduce the risk of obesity, insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. The researchers attribute the result to the glucose and insulin response from the carbohydrate-rich bread, which in turn led to the participants feeling more cravings overall and thus consuming more calories than they actually needed.

Bread with a reduced carbohydrate content usually uses flour alternatives such as buckwheat or almond flour, which naturally contain fewer carbohydrates. The protein and fiber content of the alternatives is also increased, which keeps you full longer and prevents cravings.

8.7 million people in Germany have diabetes

According to the German Diabetes Society (DDG), 8.7 million people in Germany currently suffer from diabetes, 95 percent of them from type 2 diabetes. Being overweight is one of the biggest risk factors. The disease develops due to a blood sugar level that is repeatedly too high, which leads to various physical reactions:

The body tries to get rid of the sugar by urinating as much as possible.

This leads to dehydration, the consequences are constant thirst and dry skin.

Protein breaks down faster. This weakens the body and leads to weight loss.

High blood sugar disrupts the functioning of the immune system.

Symptoms of Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes usually begins insidiously, the symptoms are initially less pronounced and only increase over time. The most important signs are: