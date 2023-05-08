«If you want to see how artificial intelligence can kill you, buy a Tesla»

«If you want to see a study on the failure of artificial intelligence that tries to kill you at every opportunity, buy a Tesla». A few days after the perplexities expressed by the “godfather” of AI Geoffrey Hinton, the co-founder of Apple Steve Wozniak during an interview with Cnn he was lapidary: according to him, not only it is true that artificial intelligence is capable of killing us, but the best way to find out is to buy a car made by Elon Musk’s company. The unflattering reference is to autonomous driving technology, which for Wozniak is anything but certain. Long-time critic of the technology developed by Tesla, the co-founder of the Cupertino Apple has questioned its enthusiastic claims on several occasions.

The “phantom braking” of the Model S Just last year Wozniak had told of the problems he had with his Model S because of «phantom braking» (phantom braking), i.e the activation of the automatic emergency braking without a justified reason which can be very dangerous. Purchased in 2013 on the advice of Musk himself who guaranteed that “she would have been driving alone across the country by the end of 2016 – told Wozniak himself to Cnn – I believed these thingsbut it is not even remotely close to reality,” he concluded adding that the software may even be able to kill the driver of the car.

The 273 accidents of 2021 While they could be mistaken for personal grievances, Wozniak’s scathing claims have a real basis. According to the data collected by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and as reported in a Washington Post articlein 2021 well 273 accidents involved a Tesla, which is 70 percent of those involving a self-driving car. In addition, last year also the Justice Department investigated a dozen incidents, some of them fatal, where autopilot was active. It seems that despite Musk’s claims, in 2023 its cars are not yet capable of autonomous driving requiring active control by the driver. Or at least that’s what Wozniak claims.