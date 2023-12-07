Home » If you work or study in front of a PC this is the diet for you: you can lose weight while sitting
Health

If you work or study in front of a PC this is the diet for you: you can lose weight while sitting

If you work or study in front of a PC this is the diet for you: you can lose weight while sitting

How to Stay Healthy while Sitting: Tips for Weight Loss

If work or study forces you to sit often, then take a look at these tips to try to lose a few kilos. This article is certainly relevant to all students of all school levels, especially university ones. In fact, the latter category is forced to spend months and months studying books to take exams and struggling to find some free time to dedicate to themselves. The same goes for those who do an office job or are at home in front of a PC in smart working.

Can you lose weight while sitting in front of the PC? In short, sitting most of the time during our day is not a positive thing at all, and not only from the point of view of diet and weight, but it is really bad for our health and can lead to pain that can last over time. However, there are some tips that you can follow to at least avoid gaining even more weight and try not to make the situation worse.

What should you do to avoid gaining weight if you are always sitting in front of a PC? First of all, we want to say that a person can burn from 70 to 90 calories if he rests or sits. But we must not stop at this. First of all, it is essential for our health to maintain good posture, and then sit with your back straight and your shoulders back. This burns calories and also improves breathing and digestion.

During breaks, it would be ideal to carry out some abdominal muscle contractions, leg and ankle lifting or, simply, small circular movements with the feet. This exercise helps you lose weight and improves circulation.

Another tip is to stimulate the soleus, a muscle found on the calf. Simply raise your heel while the front of your foot remains still. It may seem strange, but such exercise activates our metabolism.

The latest tips for trying to lose weight while remaining still and sitting certainly plays a big role nutrition. You could opt to eat spicy foods, but it should never be missed hydration and, therefore, drink at least two liters of water a day. Staying on the topic of food, it is best to eat dried fruit, fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and much more. Never forget complex carbohydrates and healthy fats that promote satiety.

Finally, as a final piece of advice to follow not only for physical but also mental benefits, we should reduce stress. Simply breathe deeply or meditate. These two exercises control your appetite and help you choose the best foods. Let’s not forget, in fact, that the majority of the population vents stress by eating unhealthy foods.

