If your eye trembles too, be careful: it’s the symptom of a bad habit that could prove to be really dangerous. What is it about.

Surely you too will have happened at least once in your life to feel like vibrate the eye. A few seconds of shaking that disappear on their own. But what exactly causes this phenomenon? Be careful because it could be the symptom that you too have a bad habit that in the long run could prove to be really dangerous for your health. Are you curious to know more immediately? So stop talking and take a look at the next paragraphs.

As we anticipated earlier, if you too often the eye trembles then it means that you may have a bad habit that could prove dangerous in the long run. Can you imagine what we are talking about? Before answering this question, let’s try to better understand how this strange phenomenon occurs. In practice, it is as if it started a vibrate the eyelid alone for no apparent reason for a period that can vary from a few seconds up to minutes.

However, this phenomenon is called myoclonia and can affect almost anyone. It’s about a reaction due to involuntary and irregular contraction of the eyelid muscle and is linked to a form of neuronal hyperexcitation. In reality we don’t know for sure what causes it, however it is possible to identify some recurring habits connected to it.

If your eye shakes, be careful: it could be a symptom of this bad habit

In general we can say that the tremor affects the most eyelids and less other parts of the body because we use the eyes all day long. And it is for this reason that often the shaking is associated with eyes dry and poorly hydrated. A phenomenon which in turn can depend on various factors such as excessive exposure to PCs, tablets and smartphones, use of contact lenses and inflammation of the conjunctiva or cornea.

Often the eye tremor it can also depend on tiredness or prolonged stress. In this regard, this phenomenon could be connected to a bad habit. Do you already know what we are talking about? Well yes, excessive work. Or the consumption of too many coffees or drinks during the same day. Furthermore, we must not forget the lack of magnesium, mainly due to a poorly varied diet. In any case, in most cases it is nothing serious, but if the shaking should it persist, it is advisable to consult a doctor immediately.