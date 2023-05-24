If your skin is like this, be careful: perhaps you have nutritional deficiencies

Nutrition is something that fundamentally modifies our lifestyle, the marks on the skin confirm this. Let’s see what it is.

Many things that we eat and consume every day they are not good for usindeed they can be harmful for our health. The effects can be seen on our body and lifestyle suffers damage.

Many people suffer from allergies or intolerances to many foods and this is evident with marks on the body or physical problems, but it is not only those affected by these disorders who have negative symptoms connected to what you eat every day.

Many people don’t realize this but some foods are bad for us and it can be perceived from its appearance, in fact some parts of the body that suffer from it are the skin, hair and nails. This happens by the way of incorrect power supply or for nutrient deficiencies that are essential for our body. We must therefore pay close attention to the well-being of our body.

Very often an incorrect diet or simply the intake of some foods or the lack of others causes us ailments of different natureto. It is important to recognize when you are in this circumstance and to know take action and possibly change our diet.

The consequences of nutrition on the skin

Many studies have confirmed the important signs that nutrition has on the body, in particular on the skin, the place where the damages and consequences. Some of the main effects are the pallor, which indicates a strong iron deficiency which also leads to fatigue due to the reduction of hemoglobin which can also lead to hair loss and brittle nails.

Another consequence of nutrition on the skin is classic dryness and brittleness given by the lack of vitamin C which performs fundamental functions such as tissue regeneration and its absence leads to bleeding in the gums or under the skin as muscle aches.

Other negative consequences on the skin

The skin is in close contact with the nail, another part of the body that has the destructive consequences of the food that is consumed, these can in fact also change shape and become spoon-shaped, break, change color and very often white spots are created on them. All of this happens because of Vitamin A, B, and E deficiencies.

The lips, on the other hand, can be subject to cuts in the corners due to lack of iron or vitamin B and may have various inflammations, cracks and so on if they eat foods containing too much salt.

Connected to the lips is also the lingua which can look unhealthy as dots on its surface or appear pale, just like the skin and this due to a lack of vitamins and iron.