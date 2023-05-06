If you’re always feeling anxious and dizzy, it could be because of sugar!

Head spinning and anxiety to no end? There are some precautions that you should incorporate into your daily routine.

Did you know that your mental health can it have a direct impact on your physical health? For example, stress can manifest itself in muscle pain or an increase in blood pressure.

It is also proven that sugar levels are linked to anxiety. In fact, many people who have been diagnosed with diabetes have symptoms of depression or anxiety. But how come? According to some studies, people with diabetes are 20% more likely to suffer from anxiety.

This is because when you are worried and stressed, your body releases stress hormones which can raise or lower blood sugar. But that’s not all, there are other factors that can have an impact on our emotions and therefore on blood sugar levels, such as for example carbohydrate intake.

This means that when you eat sugar, your body gets a quick surge of glucose and energy in the blood. In response, large amounts of insulin are released to compensate. Sometimes, however, the latter can significantly lower the blood sugar level, causing a lowering of blood sugar.

Symptoms of sugar anxiety

Symptoms of low blood sugar include a sense of confusion, tiredness, excessive sweating, anxiety and hunger. While anxiety symptoms, which can occur in any person, include: palpitations, stomach achedry mouth and weakness.

At this point the question arises… is it possible to prevent anxiety and low blood sugar? Yes, that’s simply enough follow some guidelines which you will find below. You will see that with a few small precautions you will be able to prevent most of the symptoms.

Tips to prevent anxiety

First of all, to better manage anxiety and keep blood sugar levels under control, it is important to follow a balanced diet and regular physical activity, which does not necessarily make you lose weight. In fact exercise helps improve mood as well as being an effective way of managing one’s health. If you are just starting out, you can start slowly and work your way up to at least 150 minutes of weekly physical activity.

Everyone has to deal with anxiety at one time or another and if you start to notice your symptoms interfering with your day then you may need to find the right therapy to help you manage them. Another key tip is to make a regular monitoringespecially if you suffer from low blood sugar. By this we mean counting carbohydrates to make sure you are meeting your daily requirement.

