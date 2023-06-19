If you’re lonely, you’ll die sooner

Social isolation and feelings of loneliness can significantly increase a person’s risk of death. This is confirmed by an extensive analysis by a Chinese research team.

A lack of social contacts goes hand in hand with an approximately 32 percent higher risk of death.

Feeling lonely with about a 14 percent higher risk.

This is what the scientists report in the journal “Nature Human Behaviour”.

Stress hormone affects the body negatively

The researchers see an increased release of the stress hormone cortisol as a physical reason for the increased risk, which has a negative effect on bodily functions in the long term. According to the analysis, there were no statistically significant differences between the sexes. However, women felt more lonely – although they usually had larger social networks. Men are more likely to live alone and have a lack of social contact, but their reported subjective feelings of loneliness often do not reflect this.

The group led by Yashuang Zhao and Maoqing Wang from Harbin Medical University evaluated 90 studies from different countries with a total of more than 2.2 million participants. An objective lack of social contacts among people with a limited social network was regarded as social isolation. In contrast, loneliness is a subjective sense of distress that arises when there is a mismatch between desired and actual social relationships, the study authors write.

Social isolation increases the risk of disease

Studies in the past have shown that loneliness and isolation can lead to higher mortality – but there were also analytical results that did not confirm this. Zhao, Wang and colleagues selected 90 of more than 14,000 studies on social isolation and loneliness published between 1986 and 2022 that met certain criteria. Only studies were selected in which other factors such as age, gender, body mass index, smoking and alcohol consumption were taken into account in the study design and statistical analysis.

The team calculated average values ​​from the values ​​determined for the influence of loneliness or social isolation on the risk of death.

So this is it risk of dying from cancer

through social isolation one 22 percent and through lonliness one 9 percent

elevated.

With regard to cardiovascular disease as a cause of death, social isolation increases the risk of death by 34 percent. There was also an increased value for loneliness, but this was not statistically clear.

Loneliness and social isolation were measured differently in the studies considered, and 90 percent of the studies were carried out in countries with a high average income. Nevertheless, the authors of the study assume that there is a general connection between loneliness, social isolation and an increased risk of death.

They demand that medicine should take these factors into account more in therapies and that strategies should be developed to tackle the social problem of loneliness in a targeted manner.

Points of contact for those affected

There are numerous causes of loneliness. Sometimes people are confronted with it very suddenly, for example because someone close to them dies. Separations and break-ups can also play a role. If you notice in yourself or in your environment that someone is suffering from loneliness or is even in a psychological emergency, you can contact various counseling centers:

A round-the-clock contact point for all people in mental distress is the telephone counseling with Germany-wide telephone numbers 08001110-111 or -222. Seniors over the age of 60 can be reached on the toll-free number 089-189 100 26 a so-called „Phone-Barrier“. Volunteers talk to them here to give them social contact. A telephone sponsorship is also possible. Also nationwide Info phone for depression is free below 0800 33 44 5 33 reachable. You can find knowledge, self-tests and addresses on the subject of depression at the German Depression Aid.

The internet platform “Friends for life” provides assistance in the event of imminent suicide. You can also find more information at the German Society for Suicide Prevention. You can find a list of counseling centers here: Suizidprophylaxe.de.