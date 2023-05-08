If you’re on a diet, don’t give up biscuits for breakfast: these have very few calories!

Proper nutrition includes a healthy breakfast, here’s what to choose to have a high energy contribution and a low calorie intake.

According to polls, Italians have a bad habit of skip breakfast, although several studies agree on its fundamental role for a correct daily diet. In fact, those who skip breakfast damage their metabolism, slowing it down. The most obvious consequence is that of having great difficulty concentrating throughout the day.

Don’t eat breakfastwill lead to have more hungry at lunchtime and you will be tempted to eat more than necessary with a consequent insulin shock and a greater digestive effort, which causes that drowsy state which can be felt immediately after lunch.

Not surprisingly, there is no diet that does not include the first meal of the day in the morning. Even if you are in a hurry, the advice is to set up for a quick mealperhaps already setting everything necessary the night before.

A balanced breakfast provides the right amount of calories, fat, vitamins and fiber. The Italian tradition prefers a start of the day based on dolce, with a wide choice of milk or yoghurt and biscuits, cereals, croissants or rusks. The important thing is always not to overdo it and pay attention to the quantities.

Which biscuits to choose in order not to gain weight?

Among the easiest and fastest things to eat for breakfast are i classic biscuitsbecause the simplest gesture is to open the bag and eat your fill, but it is good to pay attention to which ones to choose, because each type contains a certain number of calories which can change considerably.

On the market you can find them for all tastes, often you choose those that you consider the best without thinking about the energy intake. The risk is that a couple of biscuits are already enough to reach the recommended number of calories for the whole breakfast.

The least caloric biscuits on the market

Choosing gods low calorie biscuits it allows you to be able to eat a few more, so as not to carry around an unpleasant feeling of hunger throughout the morning. We compared the nutritional values ​​of some biscuitschoosing among the main brands in circulation those with the least calories ever.

In this ranking, among the least caloric biscuits we find i Magretti Galbusera with 24 kcal per biscuit (441 kcal per 100g) followed immediately by the classic Oro Saiwa (439 kcal per 100g), the PandiYò and Cicconfrolle both at home Mulino Bianco (396 kcal per 100g), all three with 25 kcal per biscuit. The choice is really vast, following are the Sweetness without Measure with 29kcal per biscuit (427 kcal per 100g) and le Cruschelle Balocco with 37 kcal per biscuit (436 kcal per 100g). Also excellent Vivisano DiLeo that despite the 36kcal per biscuit, out of one hundred grams they contain only 403 kcal. This is because each biscuit has its own weight which affects the number of calories, a real comparison must be made on the 100.