IGINIO MASSARI PASTRY – A classic naturally leavened dove, with candied orange peel inside and amaretto icing for finishing. Enthusiasts of signature pastry can taste and buy the Easter cake signed by Master of Masters Iginio Massari in Milan in the new Milanese pastry shop opened a stone’s throw from Piazza del Duomo. Massari has created a leavened product dedicated to Milan based on ginger and pineapple. IGINO MASSARI PASTRY SHOP – Via G. Marconi, 4 (corner of Piazza Diaz), Milan.

Iginio Massari prepares a special cake for autistic children

Iginio Massari, famous pastry chef and gastronome, made the art of Italian confectionery famous and appreciated all over the world. The latest creation of the known face of the Masterchef cooking competition it’s a special cake for Sebastian Housean innovative structure for the residential and rehabilitation of people affected by Autistic Spectrum Disorder. This place, to all intents and purposes a point of reference for all those who need competent personnel to whom to entrust the treatment of the disorder, is chaired by Cav. John Coletti – Official of Merit of the Republic as well as President of the Trentino Foundation for Autism Onlus – always committed to protect and support families with autistic children.

Il Master Massari he wanted to put himself at the forefront of the noble cause by doing what he does best: sublime delicacies. Thus, together with Franco Pinamonti, ambassador of Casa Sebastiano, Massari wanted to dedicate a sweet and meaningful gesture to these special kids, capable of conveying with a simple glance what so many words fail to convey. The goal is obvious: to raise awareness of society on a social issue that is as mistreated as it is widespread.

