IhrApotheken.de: Nationwide digitization offensive supports the fight against …

Digital initiative is intended to help stop the increasing number of pharmacies dying out, avert the threat of undersupply in rural areas and provide digital support to pharmacies and their customers

Start-up meineApotheken.de has already gained thousands of pharmacies as cooperation partners nationwide

More and more pharmacies are joining the nationwide digitization offensive of the Cologne start-up “YourApotheken.de”, which was only founded in 2019. More than 7,000 pharmacies are currently taking part. Thus, meineApotheken.de is represented nationwide in Germany. The aim is to help stop the dramatically increasing number of pharmacies dying out(1) in Germany and to counteract the threat of a shortage. Not least in rural areas, where the population is already affected by the shortage of doctors. “We want to support the local pharmacies on their way into the digital world. They have to ensure the supply for the many people who need medicines every day, but also the necessary advice. Especially since the disease burden is increasing with the growing number of elderly and increasingly immobile people .”says Simon Bucher, managing director of meineApotheken.de.

Successful innovation: digital all-round service for local pharmacies and customers

The digital offer from EineApotheken.de combines the practical reality of pharmacies with the real requirements of their customers. This is how the participating pharmacies get over www.IhreApotheken.de their own online presence where they can present their services.

The service enables customers and patients to locate the nearest pharmacy, specify a pharmacy of their choice, digitally transmit prescriptions, order medicines, use the pharmacy’s messenger service and arrange personal consultation appointments – all including electronic payment options.

And: Customers are automatically informed how quickly the medicines they have ordered will be available. This saves you additional routes, not least in times of increasing delivery bottlenecks. In addition, a corresponding customer app was developed, which offers users even more options, such as a reminder function to take medicines.

More and more service providers in Germany are joining

Because of the systemic relevance of pharmacies(2), more and more service providers are currently networking via interfaces www.IhreApotheken.de, to enable their customers to digitally access the on-site pharmacy. These include: Leading pharmaceutical manufacturers, telemedicine providers, the leading health portal netdoktor.de, even the member giant ADAC. Discussions are also being held with health insurance companies and providers of health apps.

In addition, IhrApotheken.de is fully prepared for the introduction of e-prescriptions. “Experts assume that a flawless solution in terms of data protection law can be implemented in the near future. This will give even more impetus to our carefully prepared digital offensive.”, according to books.

National advertising support

In order to win even more pharmacies, service providers, cooperation partners and end consumers for the national offensive, various cross-media campaigns have been carried out in Germany since March, including nationwide TV advertising. In the spots, real pharmacists advertise the digital service of on-site pharmacies.

outlook

Irrespective of all the successes achieved so far, IhrApotheken wants to include a further 3,000 pharmacies in its cooperation offensive in the medium term, as well as further developing the digital structures, expanding digital customer offers and increasing the number of cooperation partners.

The main general partner of “UnsereApotheken GmbH & Co KGaA” is the pharmacists’ cooperative NOWEDA. The firm majority stake within the KGaA ensures that “Your Pharmacies” is committed to relevant health care for the German population in connection with the preservation of local pharmacies and that a takeover by non-pharmacy third parties is permanently ruled out. Another general partner is Burda Verlag.

(1) Pharmacy landscape Germany: Year 2000: 21,592 pharmacies, March 2023: 18,068, pharmacy density in Germany is now in the lower third in the EU, sources: ABDA, Wallstreet, Statista, EU, 2021, 2022, 2023

(2) Systemic relevance: 1 billion patient contacts per year, care of 3.3 million patients daily, necessary and legally defined tasks such as acute care through day and night services, pharmaceutical advice on side effects, interactions, contraindications, also often necessary communication between pharmacy and Doctor, pharmacy for children, prevention advice, etc…

