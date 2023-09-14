II International Congress on Animal Health and Welfare to be held in Córdoba

The city of Córdoba is set to host the II International Congress on Animal Health and Welfare from September 21 to 23. The event, organized by the Collegiate Veterinary Organization (OCV), will bring together leading specialists in the fields of animal health and welfare. The congress will focus on three key topics: Animal Welfare and Livestock Health, Public Health and Animal Welfare, and the upcoming Animal Protection Law.

The program, held at the University of Córdoba, will feature eight 45-minute sessions and four round table discussions, featuring renowned speakers. The congress expects the participation of 150 veterinarians and will include the announcement of 29 communications.

Rufino Rivero, the general secretary of the OCV, emphasized the importance of professional training and knowledge exchange. Rivero highlighted the OCV’s commitment to providing educational resources and platforms for veterinarians, such as the Campus Colvet digital platform.

One of the main focuses of the congress will be the importance of prevention in veterinary practice. Rivero stressed that healthy livestock is essential for food security, economic stability, and public health. The congress will also address the legal changes regarding animal protection, with animals being recognized as sentient beings rather than mere objects.

Antonio Arenas, the vice-rector of Training, Employability, and Entrepreneurship at the University of Córdoba, highlighted the growing sensitivity towards animal welfare and stressed the need for veterinarians to update their knowledge in this area.

The president of the College of Veterinarians of Córdoba, Jose Maria de Torres, expressed the professional and social significance of the congress. The event was attended by Jose Ramon Caballero, president of the College of Veterinarians of Ciudad Real, and of the scientific committee of the congress, who emphasized the importance of maintaining and enhancing these types of meetings.

The congress will feature esteemed researchers, professors, and experts in the field, including Miguel Angel Aparicio, Carlos Buxadé, Vicente Rodriguez, Eva Mainau, Emma Fabregas, Miguel Angel Higuera, Sara Sacristan, Francis Red, Ulises Ameyugo, Rebeca Garcia Pinillos, Jaume Fatjó, Maria Angeles Risalde, Romano Maravelli, Alfonso Aguado, Alfredo Fernandez, Jose Vincent Tarazona, and Enrique Alonso.

The II International Congress on Animal Health and Welfare promises to be an essential event for professionals in the veterinary field, providing them with valuable knowledge, updates, and opportunities for networking and collaboration.

