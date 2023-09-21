II World Congress on Health and Integrated Medicine: Exploring the Role of Complementary Therapies in Conventional Treatments

Experts from 50 countries, representing all continents, gathered in Rome from September 20 to 23 for the second international event on integrated medicine. The congress focused on how improved therapeutic options can complement conventional treatments in a complementary way, combining research, clinical experiences, and health organization. The event was organized by the Artoi Foundation for Research into Integrated Oncological Therapies, in collaboration with the International Society for Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine (ISCMR) and the European Society for Integrative Medicine.

The four-day congress covered various fundamental themes, including oncology, Covid-19, post-infectious diseases, nutrition and lifestyles, and the use of art as a treatment tool. The main focus was on integrated medicine, which recognizes conventional medicine as the core of patient care but supplements it with traditional treatments, complementary practices, and therapeutic options rooted in ancient traditions. These additional approaches have been scientifically proven to enhance the quality of life and survival rates for patients, improve emotional and mental well-being, and reduce the side effects of certain treatments, such as cancer therapies.

The congress showcased the best studies and research activities in the experimental and clinical field, as well as experiences of integration in health systems worldwide. It emphasized the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in defining a new authentic approach to health.

Notably, the World Health Organization (WHO) played a significant role in the congress. It participated for the first time in a thematic congress on integrated and complementary medicine, with the Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, delivering a video message during the opening session. Dr. Sungchol Kim, Director of the Traditional, Complementary and Integrated Medicine Unit of the WHO, also participated in the conference. The WHO’s involvement highlighted the growing recognition and support for traditional and complementary medicine as a global resource for health and well-being. The recently established WHO strategy for traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine aims to integrate these approaches into health policies and instruments, promoting their effective and sustainable use.

The congress attracted 850 participants, with 550 abstracts submitted from around the world. The Angelicum Congress Center in Rome served as the venue for the event, hosting 24 workshops. The discussions covered a wide range of topics, including integrated oncology, clinical practice, pediatric health, and post-infectious diseases in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The congress also explored the intersection of art and medicine.

A key objective of the congress was to establish a network of researchers, clinicians, and therapists to facilitate the exchange of ideas and experiences, and to work collectively towards achieving health for all while respecting nature, the environment, and all living beings on the planet.

Overall, the World Congress on Health and Integrated Medicine in Rome provided a platform for experts and professionals from various fields to explore the potential of integrated medicine in improving patient care and well-being. By combining conventional and traditional approaches, this approach offers a holistic approach to healthcare that considers the individual as a whole and not just their illness.

