Il Burlo in the square in Trieste for the health of women and children – Sanità

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, APRIL 20 – “Il Burlo in piazza-Together for women’s and children’s health” kicks off today in Piazza della Borsa in Trieste, a station that until April 22 offers meetings dedicated to prevention and of information.



A broad focus on endometriosis is expected tomorrow. In the morning from 11 there will be an in-depth study “I’ll tell you about endometriosis”, followed by conferences on diagnosis, treatment and hospital service in support of situations of fragility.



From 3 pm there will be a round table between experts entitled “The activity of the endometriosis clinic, II level ultrasound diagnostics, research in the field of endometriosis”. Saturday, April 22, the day will instead be dedicated to prevention in gynecological oncology.



All events open to the public.


