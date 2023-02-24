Mattarella promulgates the Milleproroghe with reservations. Now government and Parliament initiatives to correct the rules on bathing establishments.

On state concessions “it is clear that the profiles of incompatibility with European law and with judicial decisions increase the uncertainty of the regulatory framework and make further government and Parliament initiatives indispensable in the short term“. The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella writes it in the letter to the presidents of the Chambers after the promulgation of the Milleproroghe decree. And he notes “an insufficient financial coverage in temporal projection which, in order to ensure full compliance with art. 81 of the Constitution, must be integrated with the first useful legislative provision”.

For the head of state, “it will indeed be necessary to ensure the application of the competition rules and the protection of the rights of all the entrepreneurs involved, in accordance with EU lawas well as guaranteeing legal certainty and the uniform application of the law in relation to public and private entities operating in this area”. He then continues: “Finally, I note that article 1-bis, paragraphs 1-6, as can be deduced from the quantifications of the same technical report, bears insufficient financial coverage in a temporal projection which, in order to ensure full compliance with article 81 of the Constitution, must be integrated with the first useful legislative measure”.

“The text of the decree-law contains, following parliamentary examination, 205 additional paragraphs compared to the original 149”. This is underlined by the letter from the Presidency of the Republic accompanying the promulgation of the milleproghe decree. “It is quite clear – reads the text – that, since they are measures which, by their nature, pertain to ‘different and heterogeneous material areas’, when the unifying ratio is lost, represented by the regulatory requirement of a temporal nature, are transformed into omnibus decree-laws that are completely inhomogeneousthat is to say in mere containers of the most disparate regulatory interventions”.

“I appreciated the initiative” of the prime minister “in dialogue with the Speakers of the Chambers, underlining the abuse of the emergency decree”. The letter from Colle which accompanies the promulgation of the milleproghe says so. “As the prime minister noted a trend reversal could occur with the recovery of an adequate capacity for legislative planning on the part of the Government and a corresponding attitude of Parliament to allow approval in a reasonable time” of bills. With respect to this, “I hope for full institutional collaboration and I invite all political forces to evaluate it with a sense of responsibility”.

