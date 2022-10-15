Item “
In Casale Monferrato
Before the training of the volleyball team
by Mattia Rossi
The Municipality is carrying out investigations into the causes which, on Thursday evening, led to the collapse of a portion of the false ceiling of the gymnasium of the Dante middle school in Casale.
Fortunately, no injuries would have been registered: the collapse would have occurred in the evening, just before the volleyball team, which conducts training in the school gym, took to the field.
See also On the notebook of a young scientist, the intuition of transistors: they will pave the way for electronics