Ilary Blasi does not seem to have given too much weight to anger Of Francesco Totti for photos of their daughter Isabel holding hands with Bastian Muller, new boyfriend from the tv presenter. The former Letterina was in fact seen together with the Friday evening German comrade and to little Isabel in the Economic pizza Of via Tiburtina, a Roma, along with other diners. A very popular place among university students, even for the affordable prices of the pizzas.

According to the story of those who were present in the room, on more than one occasion the daughter of Ilary and Francesco he embraced Bastian. Totti, as leaked over the past few weeks and days by sources close to him, he would be furious precisely about this intimacy that would be created between the little girl and her mother’s new companion. An issue that also makes the cause for separation more complicated: l‘former footballer in fact he does not want children Cristian, Chanel e Isabel may find themselves living under the same roof – in the mega villa in Eur – with Bastian Muller. Among other things, Totti has in fact already abandoned the luxurious residence that was once the family’s golden refuge, precisely to avoid “unpleasant” encounters for him. And in the meantime, as revealed by Corriere, Ilary has already changed the lock.