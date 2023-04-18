Home » Ilary Blasi (dressed as Cruella De Vil) jokes about Francesco Totti on the Isola dei Famosi
Ilary Blasi (dressed as Cruella De Vil) jokes about Francesco Totti on the Isola dei Famosi

Ilary Blasi (dressed as Cruella De Vil) jokes about Francesco Totti on the Isola dei Famosi

Ilary Blasi as Cruella De Vil. Black and white dress, styled like the Disney character for the premiere of L'Isola dei Famosi. Smiling, happy and provocative again….

Ilary Blasi as Cruella De Vil. Black and white dress, combed like the Disney character for the first de The Island of the Famous. Smiling, happy and provocative again. Yes, she was. Just see it and listen to it:

“It’s been exactly a year since we’ve seen each other. We parted with a claim: “Everything can change”. And indeed many things have changed. As you know, a man who was close to me, who was by my side, is now no longer there…». Everyone thinks of Francesco Totti and instead «I’m talking about Nicola Savino who follows us from home. I send you a kiss”

But it doesn’t end here: “For one who goes, there is always one who arrives…”. Are you talking about Bastian Müller? No. It’s about Enrico Papi.

Isola dei Famosi 2023 at the start, tonight the first episode: alongside Ilary Blasi Vladimir Luxuria and Enrico Papi

Then he launches this year’s claim: «The best is yet to come…». And the best is not just the beginning of the first episode of L’Isola dei Famosi live from Honduras.

And since we are talking about important men in her life. Naturally there is also Alvin: «He is my certainty, without him I couldn’t do it. No Alvin, no Isola.’ And the correspondent from l’Isola arrives on a jet ski, with the music of 007 dressed in a tuxedo above, in a bathing suit below. Then it’s up to the first castaways.

The evening continues

Then come the Bonitos, Jhonatan and Luca. Two models that drive Vladimir Luxuria crazy, but also Ilary Blasi. There is no shortage of jokes and Enrico Papi immediately notices that the eyes of the former Mrs. Totti are particularly bright: «But what’s wrong with you, Ilary? Do you have the dancing hormone?” And then other jokes always about other men, competitors on the island. One of the two models, the real surprise of this first episode of the reality show broadcast live from Honduras, will go home. Whoever wins the test will stay.

