Ilary Blasi receives the Golden Tapir and launches a dig: “You sure…”

It starts again this evening Strip the Newsthe satirical news program on Canale 5 hosted by Alessandro Siani e Vanessa Incontradacon Anastasia Ronca e Cosmary Fasanelli in the role of “showgirls”.

On the occasion of the first episode of the new edition, the correspondent Valerio Staffelli handed over the iconic Golden Tapir to Ilary Blasi. The reason is easy to understand: a few days ago the presenter went to the Tre Fontane stadium to watch her son’s match Cristian. In the stands, but well away from Blasithe ex-husband Francesco Totti and the new partner Noemi Bocchi.

Although it was a rather normal situation – two parents who, although separated, do not want to miss their firstborn’s match – the scene went viral for a very specific reason. Naomi e FrancescoIndeed, they were pinched the moment a friend of hers showed the couple one Instagram story published by Hilarywho had taken a selfie with his son’s girlfriend, Melissa Monti. The expressions of the two the moment they discovered that the Blasi was present at the stadium and went around the web.

Because of this, Staffelli could not avoid handing over the Golden Tapir to the Roman presenter, who after seeing the video of her ex-husband and his new partner, launched a ‘dig’ on social media. HilaryIn fact, he published a video in which, during an eye examination at his sister’s office Meloryhe commented: “So will I see better afterwards? Will I spy even better?“.

“So I’ll see better afterwards? Will I also see better?” I love her jajajajaja pic.twitter.com/ljYoG577GZ — France✨ (@httpbenzoash) September 22, 2023

This explains the delivery of the Tapir to the Blasibroadcast this evening in the first episode of The news spreads. The presenter herself made it known through social media, with a video in which she frames the Tapir. Then she threw, with a smile, a dig at Staffelli. Hilary in fact, she joked about the fact that the coveted Tapiro should have gone to her ex-husband and his new partner, not to her. Her words were:

What do you think, was it meant for me? Safe Valerio what was it for me?