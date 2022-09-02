The 41-year-old resumes with fitness in the dedicated room of the villa she shared with Totti

Ilary Blasi on vacation, in the photos posted on the social network, showed the toned muscles and the lean physique: all thanks to fitness, as well as its DNA. Back home in Rome, the 41-year-old host resumes her daily routine and trains in the private gym of the villa at Eur that he shared with before his farewell Francesco Totti.

The former Giallorossi captain is still for a few days in Sabaudia, at Villa Volpi, one of the most beautiful residences on the Pontine coast, in Greek temple style. Ilary, on the other hand, ended the long vacation period. Yesterday she accompanied her youngest daughter, Isabel, 6, to her first day of school, but this morning she is thinking about working out to keep her body at the top. The former Letterina tries yoga positions, like a true expert, and she doesn’t stop sharing everything about her in hers IG Stories con i fan.

Blasi and Totti will soon have to meet their respective lawyers to establish the separation agreement: it will not be easy, especially to decide which of the two the shared properties will go to. And right on the villa at Eur recently the Courier of the Sera wrote: “Cristian, Chanel and Isabel will stay in the 25-room maxi villa at Eur and will be moved by mum Ilary and dad Francesco. Therefore, it will not be the children who spend a week on either side but the parents, based on their work commitments ”.