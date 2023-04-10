Home Health Ilary Blasi with Bastian and his children in Naples for Easter – breaking latest news
Ilary Blasi with Bastian and his children in Naples for Easter

Ilary Blasi with Bastian and his children in Naples for Easter – breaking latest news

Around the alleys of the historic center, in the pizzeria and then in one of the panoramic terraces overlooking the gulf. Easter in Naples for Ilary Blasi, and with her partner Bastian Muller and children Christian, Chanel and Isabel. A special trip: “Christmas with your parents, Easter with whoever you want”, writes the presenter of the Isola dei Famosi in the stories Instagram with which he documents the whole trip.

Black hood to cover the blonde hair and dark sunglasses, Ilary was already out and about in Naples in the morning, mingling in the crowd in front of the Maradona mural in the Spanish Quarters. A stop also in the shops of San Gregorio Armeno. A real tour, with a stop at the pizzeria «Concettina ai tre Santi», in the Sanità district (where Wanda Nara is also a regular when she is in Italy). In the afternoon, however, the party moved to the Posillipo area. A few shots in via Petrarca, with a breathtaking view behind you, the blue of the sea and Vesuvius standing out.

A few hours of vacation with Bastian, his children and friends in the city already set up for the Scudetto party, that Spalletti’s Napoli sees ever closer. Who knows, Totti will be coming soon too, who for some time has been talking about a possible peace deal with Spalletti. Ilary paved the way for him.

