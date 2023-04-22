Ilic scratches Lazio, Turin conquers the Olimpico: Naples -8 from the Scudetto, Sarri +2 on Juve | First page

He wanted to secure second place and the next Champions League, but he lost loudly within the friendly walls. There Lazio of Mauritius Sarri yields 1-0 at 6pm at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome against Torino Mr. Ivan Juricin the second Saturday advance of the Matchday 31 of Serie A: Ivan Ilic’s goal decides following a mistake by Provedel in a crucial challenge, given that the biancocelesti, returning from eight useful results in a row (7 wins and a draw) remain second, +2 on Juve third and +8 on Milan fifth with one game in hand, but they risk losing second place and seeing their rivals in the Champions League draw closer. The grenades, for their part, are tenth at 42 points and are back to winning ways after four races, reaching 7 points behind Europe. Ciro recovers and enters the second half Immobileafter the car accident.

AFTER THE MATCH STAY ON CALCIOMERCATO.COM TO READ ALBERTO POLVEROSI’S IN-DEPTH REPORT.​