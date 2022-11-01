«I will go back to the hospital with my head held high, because I will never be a greaser for any patient», a speaking, in an interview with ANSA, is Dario Giacomini, an unvaccinated radiologist among the 4 thousand “no vax” doctors reinstated by the new Meloni government, who is preparing to return to the hospital in Vicenza, where he worked before the suspension for not having wanted to comply with the vaccination obligation for doctors and health workers.

MORE INFORMATION

Medici No Vax, De Luca: “Very serious to readmit them to hospital, irresponsible decision”

“Vaccines political operation”

During the interview with Ansa, Giacomini, a reinstated doctor, wanted to have his say on the vaccination obligation and on what he thinks are the consequences: «Hatred is instilled towards unvaccinated health workers, it is a dangerous ideological fury»he says, then continues «i Covid vaccines have been more than anything else a political operation and I have not vaccinated myself because I am convinced that this does not represent the solution to limit the infection. The data show that there were still infections in hospitalsSays the doctor.

“I was suspended in July of last year but I will soon be back at work given the decree approved by the CDM which suspends the vaccination obligation from 1 November. Long last» he claims «like so many other citizens for whom the obligation expired last June 15, I will be able to return to my post ».

Giacomini then goes on to explain the reasons behind the choice not to get vaccinated: «I immediately expressed doubts about the vaccine’s ability to prevent the transmission of the SarsCoV2 virus infection. Documents from the pharmaceutical companies themselves did not confirm this point. Furthermore, the chapter on possible adverse events in the medium and long term remains open, with studies that are still ongoing. Therefore, as a precautionary principle, I decided not to vaccinate myself and I challenged the prohibition to practice my profession, because this affects the right to work for a choice of personal health ». Furthermore, “in my opinion, a true scientific debate has been lacking, while an extremist and imposing attitude has prevailed”.

The reinstated radiologist then specifies «not to be ideologically opposed to vaccination as a principle of public health, because we have all been vaccinated with other types of vaccines; however, in this case it seemed more a political operation than a health one. In fact, the vaccine, while preventing serious forms of disease at the level of the individual – he notes – does not prevent the spread of the infection, not even with the three doses and not even in hospitals, so these are specious arguments and doctors are comparable whatever their state. vaccination “.

He adds: “the hospitals were in great difficulty in the face of an absence of management of the pandemic in the territory and therefore it was thought that forced vaccination could be the solution, but it was a political imposition linked primarily to a wrong management of the pandemic and unvaccinated doctors were the relief valve ».

And again: “I was in hospital for over a year, when the vaccine was not yet there, in contact with Covid patients, and I visited many people, even those who were not infected, but I did not infect anyone. This is the demonstration that you can still work, even in the presence of Covid», argues «obviously assuming prudent behavior and protecting oneself with protective aids. On the other hand, infectious diseases, even more lethal than Covid, have always existed and we fought them even when there was no vaccine tool. So it is absurd to be punished on the basis of the choice to make the vaccine or not ».

He also maintains: “Unvaccinated doctors are being discriminated against, as if their professionalism was affected by it.” As for the controversy over whether unvaccinated healthcare workers should be returned to the most at-risk wards such as intensive care, he says: “These wards have always had operational protection tools to prevent the patient from being harmed, regardless of the pandemic of Covid. Now I’m going back to the hospital, happy to be able to make my contribution again to the health of the patients with whom».

Giacomini concludes: «cI continue to fight also with my association for the freedom of therapeutic choice, which gathers health professionals and free citizens ».

Crisanti, virologist-senator. The case of the salary and the attack on the new minister of health: “He understands nothing about health care ….”