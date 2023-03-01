Since Sunday there has been a part of the Democratic Party that has been pouring out compliments and salaaming against Elly Schlein, who in a comeback (but without the vote of the members of the Democratic Party) surpassed Stefano Bonaccini. But as the thrill of victory dwindles, while the effect of the celebrations wears off, the web begins to return the first skeletons in the closet of the new secretary of the Democratic Party, in particular the tweets that Schlein, in 2013, dedicated to Enrico Lettaevidently already little appreciated since then.

It was December, the Christmas holidays were involved, and close to New Year Elly Schlein clumsily tries to play the sympathy card by replying to a tweet from Pippo Civati, which actually had nothing to do with politics. “ Is there anything on the planet that works worse than arrow Wi-Fi? So, to know “, wrote the then deputy of the Democratic Party, a party that was in government with Enrico Letta, even if his executive will last less than a year. Elly Schlein’s answer, almost at 3 in the morning, is this: “ Il Letta-Alfano government? “. In support, the one who at the time was a supporter of the Renzian current, also put a smiley face with a wink.

But that for the Letta government was almost an obsession for Elly Schlein, who in February of the following month, a few months after her distrust for Letta, came to agree with Friedman: “ Friedman has now arrived to say that the Letta government is not going well. Ten months ago in the same studio we said it, and they gave us gods crazy people “. It is now difficult to trace which study Schlein was referring to, given that Italian television is certainly not sparing of in-depth political programs, but the use of the plural majesty, already identifying itself in a precise political part. And still in that same April, Elly Schlein mockedly reported Letta’s words: “ In the next few hours comes the Coalition Pactwill convince all parties, even the Democratic Party “. Then, on his own, the current secretary added: “ And I thought it was from the Democratic Party “.