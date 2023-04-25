Home » “I’ll eat your heart, bald”
Health

“I’ll eat your heart, bald”

by admin
“I’ll eat your heart, bald”

The editorial staff Tuesday 25 April 2023, 10:09

NAPOLI – Queue to the poison for the match won on the Juve field by a Napoli that is ever closer to the Scudetto. An episode reported by ‘La Stampa’, according to which the blue coach Luciano Spalletti would have been insulted and threatened by Marco Landucciassistant to Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Strained nerves in the tunnel

“Blind as shit, I’ll eat your heart” is the offending sentence, which Landucci allegedly addressed to Spalletti in the Stadium tunnel when returning to the locker room at the end of the match. An episode that would have been seen by one of the four federal investigators present in Turin and therefore ended up in their report, which together with that of the referee will now be evaluated by the sports judge.

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, tables, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  Bitcoin, with the Taproot update a new era opens: more privacy and efficiency

You may also like

Biden is running again for the presidency of...

Ageless yoga helps to age better. Five practical...

Stock market: European banks in the crosshairs, quarterly...

Brain tumors: New drug curbs disease in mice....

Highly toxic oil beetle is spreading in Germany...

Haiti, 13 members of a gang beaten and...

Which is better the yolk or the albumen?...

Cancer research: what do bacteria do in tumors?

Vaccines against cancer, the hematologist exclusively: “We are...

Which potted plants to go outdoors from April...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy