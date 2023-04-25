“I’ll eat your heart, bald”

NAPOLI – Queue to the poison for the match won on the Juve field by a Napoli that is ever closer to the Scudetto. An episode reported by ‘La Stampa’, according to which the blue coach Luciano Spalletti would have been insulted and threatened by Marco Landucciassistant to Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Strained nerves in the tunnel

“Blind as shit, I’ll eat your heart” is the offending sentence, which Landucci allegedly addressed to Spalletti in the Stadium tunnel when returning to the locker room at the end of the match. An episode that would have been seen by one of the four federal investigators present in Turin and therefore ended up in their report, which together with that of the referee will now be evaluated by the sports judge.





Racist chants, daspo for 171 fans



