I’ll tell you the trick to make them very light and digestible

If you love legumes you absolutely need to know this infallible trick to make them super digestible and very light, so you won’t have to deal with swelling.

eat i legumes it’s really important because with their incredible properties they bring significant benefits to the body and health. However, it often happens that I feel some discomfort after eating them, such as the swelling abdominal.

They are in fact very healthy and nutritious foods but they can turn out difficult to digest and this is why many fear eating them often. However, not everyone knows that with a few small and simple precautions this annoying problem can be solved and it will therefore be possible to fully enjoy their benefits.

In the following paragraphs I will reveal a trick super effective that will make i legumes not only very light but also super digestible. After putting it into practice you will be pleasantly surprised and you will no longer be afraid to eat them because you will be able to say goodbye to that annoying swelling.

Here’s a crazy trick to make legumes very light and definitely more digestible

First of all it is fundamental keep them soaked for a few hours before cooking and eating them, this allows you to eliminate those indigestible substances that often cause swelling.

I soaking times vary according to the legumesFor example, 2-3 hours are sufficient for peas and lentils, while chickpeas and beans require at least 8 hours. After this time is important rinse them thoroughly under running water to remove possible impurities. Cooking times also play a key role, when i legumes they are cooked too quickly it will be more difficult to digest them.

For lack of time or the desire to be in front of the stove, they are often bought cooked legumeshowever these can result more difficult to digest if they are not rinsed well before use because they can contain impurities that weigh down the stomach. Another useful tip is to add some spices such as cumin or turmeric during cooking, these will make them not only tastier but also more digestible.

Rich in fiber, protein and mineral salts lentils they should never be missing from your diet because they bring important benefits. However, you must know that if they are combined with some foods it will be more difficult to digest. For example, these should never be eaten together with raw vegetables such as cucumbers, carrots and tomatoes. The reason? Because the oxalic acid they contain joins the mineral salts of legumes forming crystals that the body will find it very difficult to digest. Many people love to eat them along with white ricehowever, they do not know that this combination turns out to be quite heavy for the stomach because both contain starch.

Don’t even combine lentils with lentils cow milkThis in fact contains the protein casein which greatly slows down the digestion of the amino acids present in legumes. Therefore, prefer vegetable drinks or other protein sources such as lean meat, eggs, etc.

With these simple but useful tips you will no longer have digestion problems when you eat legumes, in fact, you can say goodbye to swelling and the other annoying ailments that their consumption can cause.