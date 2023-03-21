3′ OF READING

“There is no hole in Sicilian healthcare. This I have written and this I have said on every occasion. And I confirm this.”







The engineer Mario La Rocca he is no longer the general manager of the department for strategic planning of the Department of Health. He has moved to Cultural Heritage. But he is a man who knows everything about health care and who has drawn up a document at the center of a substantial political controversy, immediately flared up, in which the prospects for the future are discussed. The question is this: is there or isn’t there a ‘hole’ in an already delicate sector of hers?

Is it there or isn’t it, engineer?

“There is not. I was very clear in my note.”

Why did you switch from healthcare to cultural heritage? Has anyone torpedoed it?

“Absolutely not, it was a simple rotation that didn’t just concern me. I myself have chosen not to compete for that sector anymore. No problem, I’ve moved on.”

We come from the Covid pandemic. What do you keep from that experience?

“Covid was an extreme transition that aroused many emotions. Pain, sense of duty, commitment and team spirit. All things that will be with me forever. Today we pretend not to remember what happened.”

How did we get away with it?

“Good, I would say. We must be grateful to the three commissioners: Renato Costa in Palermo, Pino Liberti in Catania, Alberto Firenze in Messina. And I want to remember, in tracking and research, the great contribution of Professor Francesca Di Gaudio, with her control center, the Cqrc ”.

Do you think that the so-called Covid precarious workers should be absorbed by the public administration?

“I think they need to have one more score in the selections. But hiring is done by competition. Certainly, no one can forget the heroism of these personnel. However, there aren’t the resources to hire 2,300 people, otherwise the budget will collapse. The fact remains that there are organic plants to be covered with stabilizations and that the public administration will announce many competitions, for which there could be reward scores”.

Well, let’s go back to the budget hole in Healthcare.

“Still? There is no hole. I’ve read inaccurate reports about my hearing in the Health Commission, badly crippled by certain politics. I have never said that there is a hole, anywhere and I challenge anyone to prove otherwise. Sicily can certify the balanced budget in 2022 and will do the same in 2023. And let it be clear: we have managed the pandemic much better than other regions and with lower spending “.

How much did Covid expenses weigh?

“A lot, considering that out of 450 million the State has repaid only two hundred. We always talk about 2022. However, our resources have made up for it. We are not and were not so scarce, as some claim”.

And now what happens?

“We must return to the ordinary, after all, we will no longer have the extraordinary costs associated with the emergency. We will return to normality without paying toll for services. I repeat: the budget will also be balanced in 2023”.

There has been a lot of talk about the costs of the Fair hub. The Court of Auditors is involved…

“In reality, we have spent less than other regions, with staffing levels lower than those envisaged by ministerial documents”.

There has also been talk of 120 million that would be missing from the appeal…

“The payback is 130: that is, the money that the pharmaceutical lawsuits have returned for exceeding the spending limits. They won’t be there in the 2023 budget, but we will still be able, as I indicated in the famous note, not to close at a loss, also because, I repeat, the costs associated with the pandemic will be eliminated”.

However, it cannot be denied that Healthcare is in turmoil. Everyone protests, even the affiliated analysis laboratories and not only them, from that part of the field….

“And I don’t understand how they can protest, given that all the private individuals with an agreement, not just the laboratories, have received 25 million from the Region for services paid and not yet paid in favor of the clients. That they complain is unacceptable.”

How is it in Cultural Heritage?

“It’s going great.” (rp)