Illegal betting, Sandro Tonali bet on Milan: «Now he risks a longer disqualification»

The footballer Sandro Tonali also bet on Milan. And now he risks a heavier disqualification than Nicolo Fagioli. Who yesterday gave the OK to the plea deal with the sports prosecutor’s office. And in his confession he said that it was the current Newcastle midfielder who introduced him to illegal betting sites. Tonali presented himself yesterday at the prosecutor’s office in Turin for questioning with the prosecutors. His agent said that he is starting treatment for gambling addiction. And even if from a criminal point of view he risks a 500 euro fine, betting on football and on the team for which he was registered makes his situation much worse from a sporting point of view. Now he risks at least a year out. And perhaps even an in-depth investigation.

Sporting offence

For now, according to what transpires from the prosecutor’s office, there are no investigations into sporting offenses. Which occurs when the member carries out acts “aimed at altering the progress or result of a match or competition”. There Gazzetta dello Sport explains today that this is not the case with Tonali. Who would have played on Milan winning or on other results but when he was not available. The violation alleged against the international is therefore currently only that of article 24 of the Sports Justice Code. The newspaper explains that with the issue of betting on Milan the plea bargain becomes more complicated. The starting sanction from the sports prosecutor’s office would in fact be higher than a three-year disqualification. Then with the mechanism it would be halved. We can hypothesize a year’s rest and six months of “re-education”, as for Fagioli.

Illegal betting sites

Tonali had asked earlier this week through his lawyer Marco Fieno to be heard by Manuela Pedrotta, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation into illegal betting. The midfielder admitted to having bet on football and was cooperative. What the prosecution is interested in is who was behind the illegal betting sites. Fagioli said in his confession that Tonali made him register the account on Icebet and first suggested the contacts to him. After Icebet Fagioli placed bets on other sites: Betart, Betar.bet, Specialbet.bet, Bullbet23.com, Swissbet (which operates in the province of Como). The prosecutors want to understand if Tonali was the link between the world of footballers, seen as chickens to be plucked, and that of bettors.

