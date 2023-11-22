illegal canning company, over 7 tons of preserves seized

I Carabinieri of the NAS of Ragusacollaborated by personnel from the Prevention Department of the ASP of Ragusa, discovered the totally arbitrary start-up of an oil and canning plant belonging to an agricultural company in the Vittoria area.

During the inspection, the presence of preserves already packaged in containers was found, quantifiable as approximately 6,125 kg of tomato puree and 1,420 kg of dried tomatoes which were subjected to seizure as they lacked any element useful for reconstructing their traceability; those few identified already labeled, however, reported the expiry date had passed.

During the health and hygiene audit, it was also found that the owner of the business, for the food preparations in question, had failed to prepare the self-control procedures based on the principles of the HACCP system necessary to guarantee food safety and ensure the total absence of biological, chemical and physical contaminants in food.

Due to the irregularities found, the business was subject to a closure order and the owner was charged with administrative fines of over 8,500 euros.

