Home » illegal canning company, over 7 tons of preserves seized
Health

illegal canning company, over 7 tons of preserves seized

by admin
illegal canning company, over 7 tons of preserves seized

I Carabinieri of the NAS of Ragusacollaborated by personnel from the Prevention Department of the ASP of Ragusa, discovered the totally arbitrary start-up of an oil and canning plant belonging to an agricultural company in the Vittoria area.

During the inspection, the presence of preserves already packaged in containers was found, quantifiable as approximately 6,125 kg of tomato puree and 1,420 kg of dried tomatoes which were subjected to seizure as they lacked any element useful for reconstructing their traceability; those few identified already labeled, however, reported the expiry date had passed.

During the health and hygiene audit, it was also found that the owner of the business, for the food preparations in question, had failed to prepare the self-control procedures based on the principles of the HACCP system necessary to guarantee food safety and ensure the total absence of biological, chemical and physical contaminants in food.

Due to the irregularities found, the business was subject to a closure order and the owner was charged with administrative fines of over 8,500 euros.

See also  "Little Witch Nobeta" released a 9-minute live video trailer will reveal the SKIN dress-up system "Little Witch Nobeta"

You may also like

Regional elections in Sardinia 2024, live results |...

New strategy to search for and destroy leukemia...

Cases of pancreatic cancer are growing rapidly among...

The 118 defibrillator arrives with the drone –...

Promoting Mental Health at Work: Simple Self-Care Routines...

Rarely ill patients: everyone’s needs must be taken...

Fasting for five days a month reduces your...

first drug approved that counteracts its effects

Cholera: Why rich tourists don’t have to fear...

Understanding the Colors of Urine: What They Mean...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy