illegal dairy discovered in Andria (BT)

As part of checks on local companies, the Carabinieri of the NAS of Bari have

discovered an illegal dairy in the city center of Andria. Hidden inside

an abandoned structure, it was run by a local 65-year-old and a

fifty-six Tunisian, who were surprised while some were working

dairy products, without authorization titles and recognition of the CE mark,

necessary for the activation of the existing activity. During the investigation they were

serious hygienic-structural deficiencies were also detected, such as the presence of insects, rust

widespread, old-fashioned equipment and massive mold present in all the rooms of the factory,

with the possible risk of contamination of food with dangerous foreign bodies

for human health. The operating military also found a van for the

transport of foodstuffs which were probably sold to shops

of the area or even door to door. The intervention of personnel was requested on the spot

of the Veterinary Service of the ASL of Andria which proceeded with the suspension

of the activity, while the Carabinieri seized approximately 64 kg of dairy products

lacking the information necessary to guarantee their origin, required by law a

consumer health protection. The owner of the exercise was challenged a

administrative violation of 1,500 euros.

