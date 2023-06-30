Home » illegal dairy discovered in Andria (BT)
Health

by admin
As part of checks on local companies, the Carabinieri of the NAS of Bari have
discovered an illegal dairy in the city center of Andria. Hidden inside
an abandoned structure, it was run by a local 65-year-old and a
fifty-six Tunisian, who were surprised while some were working
dairy products, without authorization titles and recognition of the CE mark,
necessary for the activation of the existing activity. During the investigation they were
serious hygienic-structural deficiencies were also detected, such as the presence of insects, rust
widespread, old-fashioned equipment and massive mold present in all the rooms of the factory,
with the possible risk of contamination of food with dangerous foreign bodies
for human health. The operating military also found a van for the
transport of foodstuffs which were probably sold to shops
of the area or even door to door. The intervention of personnel was requested on the spot
of the Veterinary Service of the ASL of Andria which proceeded with the suspension
of the activity, while the Carabinieri seized approximately 64 kg of dairy products
lacking the information necessary to guarantee their origin, required by law a
consumer health protection. The owner of the exercise was challenged a
administrative violation of 1,500 euros.

