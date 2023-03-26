Over four million people in Germany cannot read and write properly. Most went to school, but their reading and spelling problems were either ignored, not treated properly, or those affected cleverly concealed them.

Almost all illiterates in Germany are so-called functional illiterates. This means that they can read and write individual letters or even words such as their name due to compulsory schooling. However, their knowledge is not sufficient, for example, to read warning notices at work or a parent letter from school. Functional illiterates are unable to use written language in everyday life.

Those who have never learned to read and write, for example because they never went to school – like many children in developing countries – fall under the category of primary illiteracy. Secondary illiteracy includes people who went to school and have forgotten how to read and write.

Finally, functional illiteracy is the inability to use writing in everyday life in a way that is taken for granted. Functional illiterates are people who can recognize letters and write their names and a few words, but who either do not understand the meaning of a text at all or do not understand it easily enough.

Illiteracy has nothing to do with stupidity or lack of intelligence. The causes of illiteracy are complex and mostly a combination of different factors. In addition to individual characteristics, the parental home and family situation also play an important role. Experience reports show that often their parents could not read and write well either, or often the parents not only gave no school support, but they even inhibited learning by massively devaluing and disparaging the child. But also social difficulties in the family, disinterested and overwhelmed parents, neglect, a long illness, all of this can contribute to children not learning to read and write properly during school time.

In our everyday and professional life, it is hardly possible to do without reading and writing. That is why illiterates are constantly dependent on the help of third parties. They need support in dealing with everyday matters such as reading official letters, package inserts, ATMs, forms or directions. They almost always appoint someone from their circle of friends to be their confidante. However, this position inevitably creates a relationship of dependency. Functional illiterate people are outsiders in many respects: they do not advance professionally, hardly participate in public life, are mentally tense, often depressed and often have relationship problems. The vicious circle of low self-esteem and insecurity always leads to social isolation.

However, there are opportunities for literacy, such as courses at community colleges, classes and projects. Everyone affected should take the opportunity to do something against illiteracy.