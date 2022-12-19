Illness at Christmas and New Years? Here’s what you deserve: the answer to the question that many have been asking for a long time.

There are only a few days left until both of the Christmas and New Year’stwo truly important holidays that allow you to spend carefree and joyful days with your family, also saying goodbye to the past year and welcoming the new one with a lot of positivity.

Especially in this period, however, with Covid still in circulation and also given the low temperatures that have definitively arrived in our country, it could happen that you fall ill on holidays; what happens, at this point, if we don’t feel good about Christmas and New Years and so we communicate illness in our workplace? The answer to the question that many are asking.

Illness during the holidays

It may happen to fall ill during days considered public holidays and, in any case, the worker has the right both to notify illness by being absent from work, and to a replacement allowance paid by INPS in addition (if provided for by the collective agreement) ad a supplement recognized by the employer; on the contrary, some contracts provide for an increase in the integration during holidays, considering how perhaps the working day is paid more precisely because it is a holiday. In any case, especially for some “crafty” who exploit the disease improperly, it is still necessary be available at specified times for tax visits; therefore, as usual, the doctor could go through the necessary visits, verifying that the worker in question really stays at home and is unable to work due to health reasons.

Rights and duties, details and earnings of the disease during the holidays

Usually, as the money.it website also points out, when you report illness you are entitled to an indemnity from INPS equal to 50% of salary daily average (in the case of illness from the 4th to the 20th day) while arriving at 66.66% of the average daily salary starting from the 21st day and up to the 180th day of illness. In principle, therefore, approximately half salary is received during illness, even if in some cases the employer is required to add a supplement, thus increasing the allowance; the latter case often occurs during public holidays, as recognized by most collective labor agreements.

Taking the example of the Ccnl Commercio, it is established as the illness during the holidays (as well as for an accident occurred during the day of celebration) the worker has the right to a supplementary allowance paid by the employer, in addition to that already allocated by INPS and Inail, in order to reach a total of 100% of the employee’s salary. Depending on the work you do and the contract you have, therefore, during the holidays you could have an increased illness; in any case, you must be available for the tax inspection to avoid penalties from INPS and disciplinary measures implemented by the employer.