Home Health Illness at the Aviano base, a civilian dies on arrival at the hospital
Health

by admin
AVIANO – Illness this morning – March 11 – at the Aviano base for a civilian member of the 31st Fighter Wing of the Aviano Air Base. The man would later die after being admitted to the Pordenone hospital. The reconstruction of the incident, albeit very concise, was entrusted to an official note from the command: “He was found unconscious inside the installation and died after being transported to the Pordenone hospital at about 11”.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our Italian teammates … a member of our family,” said Brig. Gen. Tad D. Clark, commander of the 31st Fighter Wing. “We are fortunate to have members of the local community within our flock because their presence makes us better every day.

We express our deepest condolences, our closeness and our support to family, friends and all colleagues.
“We join the 31st Fighter Wing in expressing sincere condolences and closeness to the family of the employee who passed away today,” said the commander of the “Pagliano e Gori” airport, Colonel Marco Schiattoni.

According to what has been learned, the carabinieri would also have intervened on the spot

