Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.
SPECIAL OFFER
BEST OFFER
ANNUAL
49,99€
11,99€
For 1 year
ACTIVATE NOW
– or –
Subscribe by paying with Google
SPECIAL OFFER
Read the article and the whole website ilgazzettino.it
1 Year for €9.99
69,99€
or
€1 per month for 3 months
Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on site and app
- The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
- All thematic newsletters
- Insights and live updates
- Exclusive direct
AVIANO – Illness this morning – March 11 – at the Aviano base for a civilian member of the 31st Fighter Wing of the Aviano Air Base. The man would later die after being admitted to the Pordenone hospital. The reconstruction of the incident, albeit very concise, was entrusted to an official note from the command: “He was found unconscious inside the installation and died after being transported to the Pordenone hospital at about 11”.
“We are saddened by the loss of one of our Italian teammates … a member of our family,” said Brig. Gen. Tad D. Clark, commander of the 31st Fighter Wing. “We are fortunate to have members of the local community within our flock because their presence makes us better every day.
We express our deepest condolences, our closeness and our support to family, friends and all colleagues.
“We join the 31st Fighter Wing in expressing sincere condolences and closeness to the family of the employee who passed away today,” said the commander of the “Pagliano e Gori” airport, Colonel Marco Schiattoni.
According to what has been learned, the carabinieri would also have intervened on the spot
Read the full article
in Il Gazzettino