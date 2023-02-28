news-txt”>

The professional boxer, Daniele Scardina, fell ill during a training session, he was rescued by 118 and urgently hospitalized in a coma. It happened around 5pm in a sports center in via Fermi which belongs to a chain of gyms. According to what was reported by the Carabinieri of Corsico (Milan), called by the doctors, Scardina suffered an illness and interrupted training, in the locker room he collapsed and lost consciousness. Scardina, one of the best-known Italian professional boxers, recently moved into the light heavyweight category. Scardina underwent surgery at the Humanitas Clinic in Rozzano (Milan) and his conditions are serious but stable.