The professional boxer, Daniele Scardina, fell ill during a training session, he was rescued by 118 and urgently hospitalized in a coma. It happened around 5pm in a sports center in via Fermi which belongs to a chain of gyms. According to what was reported by the Carabinieri of Corsico (Milan), called by the doctors, Scardina suffered an illness and interrupted training, in the locker room he collapsed and lost consciousness. Scardina, one of the best-known Italian professional boxers, recently moved into the light heavyweight category. Scardina underwent surgery at the Humanitas Clinic in Rozzano (Milan) and his conditions are serious but stable.

Sports chronicles, but also worldly ones. Scardina made a name for himself not only in the ring but also because he was engaged to the TV presenter Diletta Leotta, who met him at a boxing meeting. Nicknamed ‘King Toretto’, the Milanese boxer from Rozzano (but his origins are Sicilian) is also known for his passion for tattoos (on his body he has one for every important event in his life, and on the left side of his side the one of the face of Mike Tyson, his idol. On the back of the neck, instead, the writing ‘My Lord’). On his left arm some Christian symbols stand out. Before returning to Milan, he lived in Miami, Florida, where he trained not in just any gym, but in the 5th Street Gym, frequented by boxing legends such as Muhammad Ali. But in Miami he also attended the local Pentecostal Evangelical Church of God. In Italy he instead participated in the 2020 edition of ‘Dancing Under the Stars’, paired with Anastasia Kuzmina. Technically gifted boxer and inclined to attack despite his not excessive boxing skills, his fight in May 2022 against the 37-year-old Giovanni De Carolis, for the intercontinental super middleweight title, was one of the most anticipated in Italy in recent years. Scardina, favorite on the eve, lost by TKO in the fifth round. A rematch was expected, but ‘Toretto’s constant weight problems led to the cancellation of the match, and now Scardina was preparing for his new career as a light heavyweight.

