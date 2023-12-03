Illness for Alessandro Meluzzi, emergency surgery. Serious conditions

Alessandro Meluzzi, television personality, criminologist, and former politician, has been emergency hospitalized after falling seriously ill while in his office in Rimini. The 68-year-old psychiatrist was rushed to the Bufalini di Cesena hospital after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage caused by high blood pressure.

The emergency occurred on Saturday and Meluzzi was immediately taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery that lasted several hours. Following the operation, he was admitted to the intensive care unit, and as of now, no further information has been provided about his current condition.

Born in Naples in 1955, Meluzzi spent his childhood in Rimini, where he currently practices. He has had a varied career, from being a parliamentarian with Forza Italia in the 1990s to his recent consecration as deacon of the Greek-Melkite Catholic Church. He also left Catholicism to join the Autocephalous Italian Orthodox Church – Ancient Oriental.

The news of Meluzzi’s hospitalization has sparked concern among his fans and followers. On his Facebook page, a short message was shared this morning: “Let us pray together.”

As the public awaits further updates on Meluzzi’s health, his loved ones and supporters are rallying behind him, hoping for a swift and full recovery.

