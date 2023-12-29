Illness for Vittorio Emanuele Parsi: emergency heart surgery, it’s serious

Renowned Political Scientist Vittorio Emanuele Parsi Hospitalized After Emergency Surgery

There is widespread concern for the health of 62-year-old political scientist Vittorio Emanuele Parsi, who teaches International Relations at the Catholic University of Milan. Parsi, a well-known geopolitical analyst, fell ill while in Cortina d’Ampezzo on the evening of Wednesday 27 December. He was urgently transported to Treviso where he underwent emergency surgery at Heart.

Parsi experienced severe chest pain while at the ski resort and was initially taken to the nearby “Codivilla” hospital. However, doctors quickly realized the seriousness of his condition and transferred him to Belluno and subsequently to Treviso for surgery. He is currently hospitalized in the intensive care unit, with reports indicating cardiovascular problems as the cause of his illness. The prognosis remains reserved at this time.

The professor was in Cortina to present his latest book, “Motherland. An idea for a nation of orphans.” Parsi’s career has seen him teaching at prestigious foreign universities, including the “Reale” of Phnom Penh in Cambodia, the Kazakhstan Law Academy of Alma Ata, the State University of Novosibirsk in Russia, and the Université Saint-Joseph of Beirut in Lebanon. He also taught at the University of Italian Switzerland for eleven years.

Parsi has been an authoritative source on international issues for Italian media, particularly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the Catholic University of Milan, he currently teaches “Strategic Studies,” and his latest book explores topics ranging from the Italian Risorgimento to the present day, advocating for a “Copernican revolution” in the way the Motherland is perceived.

In addition to his academic work, Parsi is an officer in the selected reserve of the Navy with the rank of Frigate Captain, and he teaches at the Training School of the Presidency of the Council.

As news of Parsi’s hospitalization spreads, colleagues and students alike are expressing their hopes for his swift recovery. The political science community is closely monitoring his progress and wishing for a positive outcome.

Share this: Facebook

X

