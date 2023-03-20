Struck by a sudden illness, probably a heart attack, while training in the gym: it is the sad fate of a 55-year-old man. The drama took place in the late morning of today, Monday 20 March, in a sports center in via Civiltà del Lavoro in Verolanuova.

The man would have felt bad while he was participating in a spinning class: he would have collapsed suddenly under the eyes of his classmates and the instructor. The call to the single number for emergencies was triggered at around 12.30 and the rescue machine moved quickly: in a few minutes the volunteers of the White Cross of Leno arrived, and the team of a self-medication. Unfortunately, the efforts of the doctors were in vain: the 55-year-old’s heart never started beating again.

Shortly afterwards, the Verolanuova carabinieri also arrived and were responsible for investigating the case. According to initial findings, there would be little doubt about the natural causes of death.