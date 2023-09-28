Illness on stage for the actor Pierre Arditi, the collapse while he was on stage – breaking latest news

The famous French actor, Pierre Arditi, 78 years old, fell ill on the evening of September 27th, while he was on stage at the Edouard VII theatre, in the heart of Paris. The events, according to the actor’s entourage cited by the French media, occurred approximately twenty minutes after the start of the performance «Lapin», a duo show with Muriel Robin. The performance was interrupted, the curtain was immediately lowered and the spectators were asked to leave the room. No information was provided on the actor’s state of health. According to the broadcaster BFMTV, Arditi would have been hospitalized urgently for a suspected stroke at the Lariboisière hospital, in the fifteenth arrondissement. Born on December 1, 1944 in Paris, Arditi is a very popular figure in French cultural life. An actor of both theater and cinema, he has worked with directors such as Alain Resnais or Claude Lelouch.

