Illness, owner of a gym dies, confusion and pain in Rosignano

Tragedy in Rosignano: Gym Owner Massimo Foschi Dies at 58

Rosignano is in mourning after the unexpected death of 58-year-old Massimo Foschi on the morning of Sunday, December 3. Foschi, a well-known figure in the province of Livorno for owning the gym Ego Anima and Body, passed away due to an illness despite every effort made to resuscitate him.

His untimely death has left behind his wife Sabrina and two children, sending shockwaves throughout the community. The impact of his loss has been felt even in the local sports scene, as the Vada football team has decided to postpone their match against Riotorto. This decision comes as a show of solidarity and respect, as Foschi’s son, Mattia, is a player on the team.

The news of Foschi’s passing has brought dismay and pain to the tight-knit community of Rosignano, where he was a well-respected and beloved member. As the community comes to terms with this tragedy, Foschi’s body is currently located in the morgue of the Cecina hospital.

The loss of Massimo Foschi has left a void in the hearts of many in Rosignano, and the community is coming together to support his grieving family during this difficult time.

