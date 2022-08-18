They were days of apprehension for the health conditions of Renato Pozzetto. The actor, who turned 82 on 14 July, was struck by an illness on the eve of August 15th and spent a few days in the general medicine ward of the Circolo di Varese hospital. Nothing serious for Pozzetto, but his hospitalization in hospital it took longer than necessary for some medical checks and the fans were immediately alarmed.

He thought about resizing the situation himself. In the past few hours, in fact, Renato Pozzetto has decided to publish a message in the stories of the account Instagram of the restaurant run by his family in Laveno Mombello on the shores of Lake Maggiore. “ Thanks for the thought. Everything is fine. Taaac “ wrote the actor who is the symbol of Italian comedy and known for his gags with his friend and colleague Cochi Ponzoni.

The interpreter of “The country boy” e “A poor rich man“confirmed that he had regained health and good humor, concluding his thanks to the fans with that” taaac “, which made him famous. A way like any other to wipe out the pessimism that had been circulating on the net for days after the illness, which made him famous. hit while he was in Laveno recovery, in fact, on the social networks the concern of the fans had exploded and someone had even thought of the worst. In reassuring his fans, Renato Pozzetto did not clarify, however, which health problem affected him, but his resignation from the Varese hospital confirms that his conditions would not be worrying.

Just a few weeks ago, Renato Pozzetto was struck by a serious mourning with the disappearance of his older brother Ettore, who had turned 91 last April. As it relates The daytwo years ago Renato Pozzetto had accused a health problem similar, which had forced him to a short stay at the San Raffaele hospital, fortunately – even in that case – without consequences.