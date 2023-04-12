Naturalness writ large: Heal and help with the herbal all-rounder

ilon® ointment classic helps effectively in every phase of skin inflammation (Image source: @ Cesra Arzneimittel GmbH & Co. KG)

Red and green are complementary colors in color theory, so together they produce a neutral hue [1]. They are also very similar in their symbolism: red, as the color of blood, stands for the cycle of life, green, as the color of nature and life, signals the hope for the immortal [2]. Anyone who relies on the (green) power of the ilon® ointment classic for (red) skin inflammation can have more than hope. The herbal medicine inhibits inflammation and supports the natural healing process with the help of its antibacterial and disinfecting effect.

As the largest organ, the skin is constantly exposed to external stimuli. The body has different immune cells that are supposed to protect against the invasion of pathogens. However, these mechanisms do not always run smoothly. Red spots on the skin can be the result. This is where “color theory” comes into play. Rely on the green effect of the ilon® ointment classic. In the case of skin inflammation and purulent skin processes, the transparent green ointment offers effective support for the healing process.

Natural and powerfully effective

The herbal ingredients promote the healing process in a gentle way. The unique complex of larch turpentine, turpentine oil and essential oils from eucalyptus, rosemary and thyme has an antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, circulation-enhancing and decongestant effect. The active ingredients are not only powerful against skin inflammation, but also strengthen the self-healing powers. The oils contained spread a pleasant scent. ilon® ointment classic helps effectively in every phase of skin inflammation and is gentle on the skin. Germs don’t stand a chance and the skin inflammation subsides quickly.

Help naturally and sustainably

The special thing about the herbal medicine is not only its effectiveness and its good tolerability, but also the house from which it comes. A large part of Cesra’s company proceeds goes directly to the Redel Foundation. With its aid projects, the non-profit organization facilitates access to medical care worldwide and creates better living conditions and new perspectives for a self-determined future.

