A dentist on TikTok posted a video that went viral, in which he showed and explained what the telltale symptoms of possible mouth cancer are. Recognizing these signs is essential for prevention

A terrible tradition

A dentist posted a video that went viral on TikTok in which he explained the four different warning signs of cancer in the mouth.

The posted video received well over 90,000 views.

According to a report by theAmerican Cancer Society an estimated 54,000 people will be diagnosed with oral cancer in 2022 alone.

The report shows that men are more likely to get this type of cancer, and to die from the disease if not treated early.

There are four signs to watch out for:

an ulcer that does not heal numbness and tingling of the lips, chin or tongue white or red patches inside the mouth teeth that move without a cause.

Regularly going to the dentist for periodic check-ups can help diagnose the disease and, consequently, undergo the necessary therapies in time to cure the disease.

Source: TikTok

